Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Along with the Ram Temple that is being built in Ayodhya, many other symbolic structures are being planned. One such project is to install 290 Shri Ram Stambhs or pillars, on the route Lord Ram took during his exile from Ayodhya all the way to Rameshwaram.

The first pillar of the project, made of sandstone, reached Ayodhya on Monday from Mount Abu in Rajasthan in a special truck. "This pillar journey started from Rajasthan's Mount Abu and has reached Ayodhya. The pillar has travelled a total of 1200 km to reach its destination. Talking about the making of the pillar making, it is made from sandstone, and its age is about 1000 years. A coating has been applied to the surface of the pillar to protect it from the effects of nature like algae etc.," said Manoj Tiwari, Member, Ashok Singhal Foundation.

The entire project is being overseen by the Ashok Singhal Foundation, which was formed in memory of the former chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Committee. "Symbols like Ram's bow and his tilak have been inculcated for the beautification of the pillar. A 3-4 feet-high brass flag will be placed on the top part of the pillar. Talking about the pillar's measurements, the pillar's height is 15 feet, and the width is 2.5 feet," Tiwari said. The pillar, after prayers and rituals will be installed on 'Mani Parvat' near Ayodhya.