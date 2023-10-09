FIGHT BETWEEN PRIESTS DEVOTEES AT TUNGANATH TEMPLE IN UTTARAKHAND

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): A fight between priests and pilgrims on the premises of Tungnath Temple broke out in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. A video of the incident went viral on social media. A devotee pushing all the pilgrims, who were standing in the queue, reached the sanctum-sanctorum and insisted that he should be allowed to worship the Lord for two hours. His request was flatly refused by the priests of the temple, leading to a quarrel, alleged a priest.

It was also reported that a devotee attempted to hit a priest on his head with a copper pot. Priests of Tunganath Dham lodged a complaint with the Ukhimath police station. Whereas those pilgrims, who created a ruckus on the temple premises, filed an online complaint. In-Charge of the Ukimath police station, Suresh Baluni, said, "The probe was underway. The complaint was lodged on October 4 by the priests of the temple against unknown persons. Whereas, the pilgrims filed complaints online. We were trying to contact the pilgrims on their mobile, which was found switched off."