FATHER DAUGHTER DIE WHILE BOARDING A SPEEDING TRAIN IN RAJASTHAN

Sirohi (Rajasthan): Fatal fall of a father and daughter while boarding a moving train was captured on CCTV camera. The tragedy took place at Abu Road Railway Station in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan on Sunday. The video of the horrific accident has been doing rounds on social media since Monday.

Bhimaram, a resident of Bhaisawada in Ahore Tehsil, along with his two daughters and wife, arrived at Abu Road Railway Station. The three members of a family were attempting to board the Sabarmati-Jodhpur passenger train when the train was gathering speed. Bhimaram caught hold of one of his daughters and successfully put her inside the train.

In the second attempt, he took another daughter in his lap from his wife and tried to board the train. He was running to catch the speeding train with his daughter Monika in his lap. His wife was also running after them. The first daughter Ranjika was already inside the train. But by that time, the train had gathered full speed.

Bhimaram lost his balance and his leg slipped. He, along with his daughter Monika, fell into the gaping space between the platform and the train. People rushed to the spot and took them to a nearby hospital. But, both were declared brought dead. Bhimaram's wife became unconscious after seeing the fatal accident unfolding before her.