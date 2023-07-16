FARMER PREPARES AN ORCHARD WITH PURPLE COLOURED MANGOES

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): A farmer in Nizampur village in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh grows purple mangoes in his orchard. This has brought him quite a bit of fame in the region.

Four years ago, 70-year-old Mango farmer Abdul Salaam planted two species, Arunika and Ambika, from the National Institute of Subtropical Horticulture in Lucknow. It is the Arunika species which produces purple-coloured mangoes

"I sell it here only and some people come to buy these mangoes from outside as they are already quite popular. Some people come to see these mangoes to see whether they are blue, yellow or green, they come to see the beauty of the mangoes," Salaam said.

The mangoes grow on dwarf variety trees, making it easy to pluck the fruits without using ladders or any other equipment. According to Salaam, he has planted new species of mangoes in three 'bighas' (1.83 acres) of land. "

"In the whole three bighas land there are five types of mangoes that have been planted - Amrapalli, Sanshesan, Tommy, Arunika and Ambika. I get at least 10 to 15 quintal of mangoes from the garden and income from that comes to around Rs 1-2 lakhs owing to high prices. The mangoes taste really good, they come into the market when the season for all other mango varieties is over," the farmer signed off.