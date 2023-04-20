ELDERLY WOMAN WALKS BAREFOOT IN SCORCHING SUN TO COLLECT PENSION IN ODISHAS NABARANGPUR

Nabarangpur(Odisha): A video of an elderly woman walking barefoot under the scorching sun using a broken chair in the Narabarangpur district of Odisha came to light. The 70-year-old woman was seen struggling to get her old-age pension. In the video, the woman was seen walking barefoot to collect her old-age pension using a broken chair as support to collect her pension money, which was being provided by the government. The woman has been identified as Surya Harijan, a resident of Banuaguda village under the Jharigan block of the district.

In another incident in Telangana, an elderly woman was abandoned by her daughter in Hanamkonda. After the death of her husband, she decided to give everything she had to her daughter. She gave a house and one-and-half-acre of farmland to her daughter. But, her daughter took her to an old age home and left from there.

Adding to her misery, the old-age home administrators sent her back to her hometown saying that they could not take care of a woman, who was not able to pay the fees. Since then, Gorre Martha has found shelter in a bus station. Emotionally distraught, Martha said her only support is the pension that she gets from the government.