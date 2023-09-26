ELDERLY TRIPPED WHILE BOARDING MOVING TRAIN AT NIZAMUDDIN RAILWAY STATION ALERT RPF COP SAVES HIS LIFE

New Delhi: An elderly person had a miraculous escape at New Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station when he was boarding the Taj Express train on September 24. Prompt intervention by an RPF jawan helped in saving the life of the senior citizen. Elderly passenger Hardayal, age 60, was attempting to board the train when it was gaining speed. The train was gathering speed and the elderly, who was holding the steel rod (door handle) tripped and fell on the platform. An assistant sub-inspector of the Railway Protection Force, Ghanshyam Meena, who was on patrol on platform number four of the railway station, immediately pulled, Hardayal, out from falling into the gaping space between the platform and the train rake. More policemen and people gathered at the spot. Hardayal was thanking the braveheart ASI for saving his life. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The viral video received an overwhelming response as people heaped praises on the RPF cop for his bravery.