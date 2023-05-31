Gurugram (Haryana) : Once again, videos of boozing young revellers playing precarious games atop a moving car raised widespread concerns in Haryana. In the videos, while one youth was seen drinking and doing exercises right on top of the moving car, some others sat on its open windows with limbs inside the car and arms on the top of it.

The incident happened on the streets of Gurugram's cyber hub. The videos have gone viral. The five young men seen in the car are intoxicated and they created panic among road users by coming out and sitting on the door windows of the moving car. One of them was seen doing push-ups on the roof of the car. Their seemingly daredevil acts posed a risk to remaining traffic on the road at night.

The police team took serious note of it after the video became wildly viral on social media. According to the police, this video is from one or two days ago. At present, while taking action, the Gurugram police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigation. Police said that the accused will be arrested soon.