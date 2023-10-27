DRESS CODE FOR DEVOTEES VISITING KASHI VISHWANATH TEMPLE ON THE CARDS

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): On the lines of 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, efforts are on to implement the dress code for the devotees visiting Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. A meeting to this effect was held on Friday. In the meeting, it was also decided that priests should also get an honorarium for their religious work and rituals.

Speaking about the dress code for devotees, the chairman of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Professor Nagendra Pandey, said, "A proposal in this regard was brought before the meeting held on Friday. As per Jyotirling Temple dress code norms, we are also contemplating the same at Kashi Dham."

People used to enter the sanctum-sanctorum clad in fancy dress. People come to the Kashi Vishwanath shrine wearing whatever they like. Some sort of decorum should be maintained while visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Hence, keeping in mind the sanctity of Sanatana Dharma, male devotees will visit the temple wearing Dhoti and Kurta and women devotees will be asked to wear sarees, Professor Pandey added.