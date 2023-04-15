DRAGGING PATIENT ON FLOOR AT NIZAMABAD HOSPITAL SPARKS OUTRAGE

Nizamabad (Telangana): A man had to be dragged on the floor by his parents allegedly due to the unavailability of a stretcher or a wheelchair at a government hospital in Telangana's Nizamabad. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media, which has sparked outrage with people demanding better healthcare facilities. However, responding to the video, hospital superintendent Pratimaraj said that the video is a misleading claim. The family members of the patient dragged the patient without even asking for a wheelchair. Wheelchairs and stretchers were available in the hospital at that time.

Pratimaraj said This incident took place on March 31 this year. The patient, along with his parents, was supposed to visit the general medicine department after getting examined in the emergency department. The patient care staff made the patient sit on a bench to get a wheelchair. However, the parents dragged him on the floor before the patient care staff could bring a wheelchair. The hospital staff was quick enough to respond and provide the patient with a wheelchair. Pratimaraj also cleared that the attendants of the patient did it unknowingly as they did not want to wait for, too, long. Health Minister Harish Rao ordered a probe into the incident.

Also read: Bihar: Kin accuses the doctor of removing kidney, probe on