Ludhiana (Punjab) : A major fire broke out in an oil tanker near Khanna bus stand, there was no loss of life. The diesel tanker met with the accident in Khanna Vidhan Sabha constituency adjacent to Ludhiana. The local officials reached the spot and tried to control the fire by calling the fire brigade. But by then the tanker was completely gutted. The officials of the fire fighting team present at the spot said that they got the information about the fire around 12:30 pm, after which they immediately came and started controlling the fire.

But the fire spread rapidly. There was a big jam on the highway and the route has been diverted by the police. Pictures of the tanker catching fire went viral on social media. The senior police officer the accident occurred due to a part of the tanker hitting the divider. He said that there was no loss of life and four to five vehicles of the fire brigade were called to the spot. He said that other causes of other fires are being investigated. On this occasion, the SSP came to talk and said that the investigation of the matter is going on. It has been found that this truck was going to Mandi Gobindgarh side.