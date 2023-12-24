New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with about 250 students from Jammu and Kashmir as they have arrived in New Delhi as part of their country-wide tour under the ‘Watan Ko Jano’ program. These students are taking part in a Youth Exchange Programme to get awareness on the rich diversity of culture and life of the rest of the populations in different parts of the country. These students are mostly drawn from almost all districts of J&K and they hail from underprivileged backgrounds. They have already visited Jaipur and Ajmer. The ‘Watan Ko Jano’ program was flagged off by Commissioner Secretary of Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda and the group was escorted by several coordinators. The Youth Exchange Programme is organised by the Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs.