DARJEELING ZOO GETS 5 SNOW LEAPOARD CUBS THIS MONTH

Darjeeling: Two snow leopards gave birth to five cubs in the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling this month. With this, the number of snow leopards in the Darjeeling zoo has increased to 14 making it one of the main attractions for tourists. the park authorities said.

"On one hand, there has been great response to the breeding of the Royal Bengal in the Bengal Safari Park. On the other hand, there has been success in the breeding of the snow leopard in Darjeeling Zoo," Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said in this context. "Great news for us...Five snow leopards have never been born together. This is a first. They are being kept in special care," Basbaraj Holeyachi, director of the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park said.

The five cubs will be kept away view of tourists for at least three months. The mothers along with the cubs are being given special care. Vitamins are also given. The amount of meat has been increased. The authorities are also doing round-the-clock surveillance of CCTV cameras.