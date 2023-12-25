Kullu: Amid huge traffic due to Christmas and New Year's eve, a video of a Thar crossing a river through the flowing water in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Monday was shared on social media. Taking cognizance of the video, the Superintendent of Police of Lahaul & Spiti, Mayank Chaudhary said, "Police personnel are continuously rendering their services even in minus temperatures. Now tourists should also follow the traffic rules here." On Sunday a driver had violated traffic rules near Atal Tunnel and was also issued a challan by the Kullu Police.

The craze to visit the Atal Tunnel propelled hotel occupancy in key hill resorts of Shimla, Manali to 90 per cent, as a record 28,210 vehicles crossed the Atal Tunnel on a single day on Sunday. After snowfall at the Atal Tunnel on Saturday, tourists made a beeline to the tunnel and a record number of 28,210 vehicles crossed the Atal Tunnel on Sunday, according to the Lahaul and Spiti police on Monday.

The hoteliers are upbeat as the local MeT office has predicted rain in mid-hills and rain and snow in higher hills on December 30 and 31. The occupancy is around 90 per cent and the Manali Carnival from January 1 to 6, which would showcase local culture and cuisines, would boost tourist arrival at the year-end, said the President of Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Associations (FOHHRA) Gajender Thakur. (With agency inputs)