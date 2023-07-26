The trophy of the upcoming 132nd Edition of the Durand Cup was unveiled in grand style in Kolkata. But before the official Trophy Flag In ceremony, an awe-inspiring display of courage and adrenaline took center stage. Two fearless soldiers of the Indian Army dared to embrace adventure like never before.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Satyendra Verma and Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh, distinguished veterans of the Indian Armed Forces, set out on a daring BASE jump from the towering 'The 42' building, located in the heart of Kolkata's Maidan. The Durand Cup has a storied legacy, dating back to its inception in 1888. And this year, the organizers sought to honor that rich history with a breathtaking spectacle.

The tournament, set to begin on August 3, will see 24 best football clubs competing for glory. The excitement is building as football fans eagerly await the riveting encounter between North East United and Shillong Lajong, scheduled for the opening match at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Kolkata, known for its passionate football culture, will witness some of the most thrilling clashes in Group A, featuring legendary teams like Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal. With most of the A, B, and C group matches being hosted in Kolkata, the city is all set to be a footballing hub during this tournament.

And the grand finale, scheduled for September 3, will take place at the iconic Yuva Bharati Sports Complex in Kolkata. Adding an international flavor to the event, teams from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and a local team from Assam will join the Indian Army, the ISL, and I-League teams in a display of sportsmanship and camaraderie.