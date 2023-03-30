Kadaba (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a 'Daiva Nartaka' (ritual dancer) died while performing at 'Nemotsava' in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday. The incident took place at Edamangala village near Kadaba. The deceased has been identified as Kantu Ajila Mulangiri. For many years, he was performing as a 'Daiva Nartaka'.

The incident was captured by locals, who came to enjoy 'Nemotsava'. In the video, Kantu was seen performing. However, he collapsed in the middle of the performance. According to sources, Kantu was rushed to a hospital by the locals, but he didn't respond to treatment and the doctors declared him brought dead. According to doctors, he died of a heart attack.

Earlier, a 19-year-old youth collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding reception of his relative in Telangana's Nirmal district. The young man was in a celebratory mood and was dancing to a popular number in the presence of the guests. While dancing, he suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The youth was rushed to the Bhaisa Area Hospital by the guests where the doctor declared him brought dead. Doctors said that the young man died before being shifted to the hospital due to a heart attack.