CROCODILE DRAGS ELDERLY ON BRAHMANI RIVER BANKS IN ODISHA SEARCH OPERATION ON

Kendrapara (Odisha): Within a month, a fourth incident of a crocodile dragging an elderly person was reported on the banks of the Brahmani river in the Kendrapara district of Odisha. On Thursday evening, 55-year-old Amulya Das, who had gone to attend the nature's call, was attacked and dragged by the crocodile. On hearing the screams of the elderly person, villagers rushed to the spot and started searching for him. The villagers also informed the fire service department. The search operation by the fire department personnel was hampered due to the darkness. The slippers of Amulya Das were found lying on the banks of the river bank. A large crowd of local people had assembled at the spot. This was the fourth such incident within a month. On June 29, another elderly person was dragged by a crocodile into the Brahmani river near Ghagaradia village in the district. On June 22, a woman was dragged by a crocodile while she was cleaning utensils on the banks of the river under Rajnagar block. On June 14, a minor boy was dragged into the river by a crocodile while his mother was present at the spot.