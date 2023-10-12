CRICKET WORLD CUP SHUBMAN GILL ARRIVES AT AHMEDABAD AIRPORT

Ahmedabad: Prolific India opener Shubman Gill, who missed India's first two matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, arrived at the Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday, to join the Men in Blue.

Just before the start of India's first match against Australia, which was played in Chennai, Gill caught fever and was subsequently ruled out of both the games, which the Rohit Sharma-led team won. Gill, who has been among runs in the white-ball format, was also hospitalised in Chennai for a night but was later discharged. In Gill's place, in the both the matches, Jharkhand batter Ishan Kishan opened the innings along with Rohit Sharma.

From the airport, Shubman Gill drove straight to the team hotel and is likely to train today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. However, there are still high doubts whether Gill can make to the playing eleven for the marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 4.

