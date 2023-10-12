CRICKET WORLD CUP INDIAN TEAM ARRIVES IN AHMEDABAD FOR MARQUEE CLASH AGAINST PAKISTAN

Ahmedabad: The Indian cricket team led by skipper Rohit Sharma arrived in the city for the marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14. The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a sitting capacity of 1,32,000 and is the biggest stadium in the world.

The Pakistan team led by Babar Azam arrived in the city on Wednesday. India is so far unbeaten in the ongoing World Cup having beaten Australia in Chennai on Sunday October 8 and Afghanistan in New Delhi on October 11.

The Indian team is staying at the ITC Narmada in the city while the Men in Green are residing in Hyatt. It is understood that the Indian team, who played a game on Wednesday, will not train today. Pakistan are currently practicing at the Narendra Modi stadium. The security has been beefed up in view of the high-octane clash and a capacity crowd is expected considering the buzz around the contest.

