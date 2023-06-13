Kutch (Gujarat): A video of policemen helping a 102-year-old physically challenged woman in Gujarat's Kutch went viral on social media. Amid cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat, the administration has ordered the coastal area people and the villagers of the Darya Kantha area, and people working at Kandla port to move to safer places to avoid any untoward incident. After the instructions, the coastal area people were shifted by bus.

During this, the police helped a 102-year-old woman, who was unable to walk. The cops made the woman sit on a chair and they took the chair and brought her near the vehicle to shift her to a safer place.

Meanwhile, with the cyclone barrelling towards the Kutch district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Tuesday said the cyclone has "extensive damaging potential" bringing with it extremely heavy rainfall in several areas in Gujarat.