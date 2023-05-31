Udaipur (Rajasthan) : A purported video of a male police constable boldly showing off his intimate moments lying in the lap of his female colleague has gone viral in Rajasthan. The constables of the Rajasthan Police are seen showing off their amorous escapades on camera, which has triggered a major controversy. As the two constables are lying close to each other, another person seated there on the couch took the video on his mobile phone in a seemingly friendly way.

A third man is also seen enjoying the apparently light-hearted and relaxed situation there. The video was reportedly taken while they were waiting in a hotel waiting room. After the video went viral, Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma suspended both constables, who were identified as Surendra Kumar and Lokesh Kumar.

According to sources, one of the suspended constables belongs to the Lasadia area police station while the second one comes from the Gogunda police station. However, ETV India could not independently verify the authenticity of this viral video.