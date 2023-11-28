CONGRESS MP RAHUL GANDHI TAKES RIDE IN AUTO IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a ride in an autorickshaw in Hyderabad. He travelled with former Indian Cricket Captain Azharuddin. Earlier, he interacted with auto drivers, gig workers and sanitary workers in Jubilee Hills. The sanitation workers poured out their woes before Rahul and pointed out that they were meeting with frequent accidents. They requested Rahul Gandhi to provide accident insurance. Furthermore, workers alleged that the GHMC contract employees were being harassed by contractors by forcing them to work 11 hours. Cab and auto drivers alleged that the police were harassing them with challans.

After a patient hearing, Rahul Gandhi promised that once the Congress comes to power, the Chief Minister and ministers will redress their grievances. Later, he travelled in an auto with former Indian Cricket Captain Azharuddin from a function hall to Yusufguda Metro Station. Notably, Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 30. The counting of votes, along with four other states, will be taken up on December 3. It may be recalled that Azharuddin is contesting from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad.