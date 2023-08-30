Mangaluru (Karnataka): A conductor standing on the footrest of a city transport bus, fell down when the vehicle was negotiating a sharp turn at the Nantur traffic intersection in Mangaluru city on Tuesday. The conductor of the bus, Irayya (23), sustained fatal head injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, the conductor was seen falling from the bus. A traffic policeman who was at the spot immediately rushed towards him. Other people also rushed to the spot. Immediately an auto was arranged to take him to a hospital. When the conductor fell from the bus, the driver accelerated the vehicle and sped away from the mishap site. The deceased was a resident of Bagalkote district and currently residing at Suratkal Tadambail in Mangaluru city. The deceased was the conductor of a private city bus number 15. The tragedy took place on Tuesday afternoon. He died at 8 o'clock on Tuesday night due to severe head injuries. The police said the bus was moving at a high speed. A case has been registered against the driver at Kadri traffic station, police added.