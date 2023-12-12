Balasore (Odisha): Come Sankranti, cock organisers and rearers have a field day as the roosters fetch them a bomb. The cock fights are mostly organised in Andhra Pradesh during Sankranti, the harvest festival. It seems the bordering Odisha, too, caught the attention as a man in Odisha's Balasore reared a cock and he has put up it for sale.

Bhavani Biswal, a resident of the Anantapur area, runs the business by rearing cocks at home. As cockfights have been organised in most places in the district, Biswal has put up his cock for sale at Rs 30,000. Those who are participating in the cockfight competition thronged

his home to buy the cock. However, those who had come to buy the cock, went back after learning about the price. Bhavani Biswal said, "People from different areas reach his place to buy cocks ahead of Sankranti."