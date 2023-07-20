Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh): After a brief lull, the cloudbursts in the higher reaches of the Himalayas were wreaking havoc in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. After the cloudbursts in Chamba, nature's fury was reported in the Kinnaur area. Sudden and flash floods were reported due to cloudbursts in the middle drain at Kamru village in Kinnaur district. Floodwater carrying slush and boulders, along with it was falling into the drain. The drain was in a spate due to a sudden rise in water level.

Several vehicles were stranded on the damaged road along the drain (nala). However, no loss of life was reported in the flash flood. Several apple orchards and houses have suffered damage due to floods at Kamru village in the district. Boulders rolling down from the higher reaches were falling into the drain. The floodwater was causing land erosion adjacent to the drain.

Officials from the Revenue Department were conducting surveys to assess the damage. Previously, flash floods triggered by cloudbursts were reported in running nala and Lituk Dogri in Hongrang Valley causing heavy damage to several houses and apple orchards. Kinnaur District Collector Torul S Raveesh has issued warnings of heavy rains in the district till July 25. People were advised to take precautions and told not to venture out of their homes.