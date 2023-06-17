Doiwala (Uttarakhand): A woman, who was riding a Scooty had a close shave at the Lachhiwala Toll Plaza in the Doiwala area of Uttarakhand. The visuals captured on a CCTV camera showed a truck laden with sand approaching the Toll Plaza. The woman's Scooty was ahead of the truck. When the truck was about to hit the Scooty, the vehicle swerved and fell by the side of the highway.

The woman driving the Scooty had a close shave from the jaws of death by a whisker. The incident happened on Friday afternoon. According to Lachhiwala Toll Plaza staffer Rakesh Nautiyal, the woman riding a Scooty was coming from Dehradun.

A truck laden with sand was moving behind the Scooty. The truck lost balance. It was a near-miss accident. The truck swerved and overturned on the other side of the highway. It is stated that suddenly the brakes of the truck failed. The truck entered lane number 10 of the Toll Plaza at a high speed. A major accident was averted due to the presence of mind of the truck driver.