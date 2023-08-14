Udaipur (Rajasthan): It was a narrow escape for five people after the car they were travelling in fell into a drain on Sunday. The incident took place near Bandra on National Highway 48 under the Parsad police station area limits. Timely intervention by locals saved the passengers from drowning, according to eyewitnesses.

Police said the passengers were travelling from Udaipur to Ahmedabad when the incident took place. They all were trapped inside a partially submerged vehicle in the seven-foot-deep drain. The locals and construction workers returning from work broke the rear glass of the car and pulled out the passengers.

Police who rushed to the spot on information rushed the injured to the hospital for treatment. The condition of all five passengers is stable now, police said quoting the doctors treating the injured. The car was later pulled out of the 'nullah' using a crane.

Also read: 3 B.Tech student dead as car falls into canal near Andhra Pradesh's Eluru