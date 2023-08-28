CLOSE SHAVE FOR OCCUPANTS AS GOODS TRAIN HITS AND DRAGS SUV IN PARADIP PORT TRUST AREA

Jagatsinghpur (Odisha): Occupants travelling on a Bolero vehicle had a close shave when it was hit by a goods train in the restricted zone of the Paradip Port Trust area in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on Monday. Fortunately, the goods train transporting coal was moving at a snail's pace. Following the collision, the vehicle was dragged up to 20 metres away from the mishap site.

Some staffers of the private company were travelling in the SUV when the mishap took place. Prima facie, it appears that the driver of the SUV failed to notice the movement of the goods train when the vehicle came on the railway tracks while passing through the level crossing. Senior officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Paradip Port’s traffic department rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The ill-fated SUV was removed from the railway track.