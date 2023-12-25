Puri: On the occasion of Christmas, sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik decked up a huge Santa Clause artwork at Puri Blue Flag Beach. The artist made a hundred-foot-long Santa Claus by decorating it with two tonnes of onions. However, the captivating massive sand art of Sudharsan has been placed in the World Book of Records in India. In addition, the Chief Editor of World Books of Records India, Sushma Narvekar, and Sanjay Bilash Narvekar reached out to the Blue Flag Beach and presented medals and certificates to the sand artist.

Meanwhile, Patnaik and the students of his sand art school took eight hours to complete the sculpture. He also said, "Every year, we try something different on the sand. Last year, we created a Santa Claus sculpture with tomatoes. This year, we did it with onions." Apart from this, another sand art piece has been decorated by international sand artist Manas Sahoo in Puri Sand Art Park and sent a message to Save Trees. To this end, he included messages like 'Save Tree' and 'Merry Christmas' in the art, which was created on the beach near Puri Light House. Tourists flocked to the spots to witness the attractive sand art on the auspicious day of Christmas.