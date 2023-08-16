Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly hosted a grand birthday party for their pet dogs - named, Lalu and Bhura. The couple also announced that they would be gifting their property to their pet dogs as they do not have any children.

Like every other celebration, family and friends were invited to attend the party hosted by the pet parents. The guests also brought gifts for the dogs. Before Lalu and Bhura's cake-cutting session, aarti was performed. The couple had also arranged for a DJ.

Renu and Shyam Vihari's pet dogs turned one on August 15, for which the birthday bash was in order. Last year, a female dog gave birth to two puppies in their fields. They decided to adopt the puppies. Cut to present, the couple celebrate the day by throwing a grand party.

A video of the celebration is doing rounds on social media.

Talking to the media, Shyam Vihari said, "In this world full of thugs, we do not trust anyone now. I will give my entire property to Lalu and Bhura. We consider them as our children. They are very lucky for us."

Renu said, "I help my husband in the fields. One day, a female dog gave birth to two puppies in our fields. We decided to bring the puppies home. One year had gone by, we are celebrating their birthday. The guests have also brought gifts for them."

The couple also announced that they will be celebrating their pet dogs' birthdays every year, henceforth.

Also Read: Family finds 'suitable girl' for their pet dog in Aligarh