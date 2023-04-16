Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A cheetah from Kuno National Park, identified as Oban has once again escaped from the park and entered the residential area of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri in the early hours of Sunday. The cheetah was seen walking in the fields at Jaurai village of Bairad tehsil of Shivpuri district. On receiving the information, the forest department personnel reached the area and started an operation to catch the cheetah.

A forest department official, forest guard Alok Prajapati said that they tracked the cheetah with the help of the radio collar. A local said that the cheetah Oban was sitting under a tree on a farmer's field since the morning. A video of the cheetah roaming in the field has come to the surface.

Forest guard Alok Prajapati, forest range assistant Sughar Singh Bajoria, forest guard Gabbar Singh Bajoria, tracking guard Surendra Yadav and driver Hari Om Parihar were present on the spot to catch the cheetah Oban and to take back to the Kuno National Park. Oban was earlier sneaked out from the park and was seen in the Jhar Baroda village in Vijaypur.

The villagers then informed the forest department. On receiving the information, the Forest Department officials reached the spot and brought the cheetah back. Sasha, one of the cheetahs, died of a kidney ailment on March 27. Meanwhile, another, cheetah Siyaya, gave birth to four cubs, which were first spotted on March 29.