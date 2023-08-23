CHANDRAYAAN 3 PRAYERS OFFERED AT KEDARNATH TEMPLE FOR SUCCESSFUL LANDING

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand): India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the surface of the moon at 6.04 pm today. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has completed all the preparations for the much-anticipated development.

Prayers are being offered in various parts of the country for the success of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission. Be it at the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh or the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, prayers are being offered everywhere. On Wednesday morning, prayers were also offered at the Lord Shiva temple in Kedarnath, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

A 'Jalabhishek' was performed inside the temple. Officers and priests of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) offered their prayers and wished for the success of the lunar mission.

At the Badrinath Dham, a temple of Lord Vishnu, Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri performed the 'Mahabhishekam' and Vedpathi Ravindra Bhatt performed the Pooja for the success of Chandrayaan. Along with this, priest Hanuman Prasad also offered prayers at the Narasimha temple in Joshimath.

Shivshankar Linga performed the puja at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. BKTC media in-charge Dr Harish Gaur told ETV Bharat that prayers were also offered at the Vishwanath Temple Guptkashi, Second Kedar Madmaheshwar, Third Kedar Tungnath, Shaktipeeth Kalimath, Trijuginarayan Temple and all the subordinate temples for the success of the Mission to the Moon.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami also wished the ISRO scientists. In Haridwar, Baba Ramdev also performed 'Yagya' for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.