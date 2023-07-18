Bharatpur (Rajasthan) : CCTV footage of the sensational Kuldeep Jaghina murder inside bus has gone viral. In the video, miscreants are seen entering the bus with fire arms and weapons in their hands. As some of the gangsters entered the bus, passengers were seen scrambling to get out of the vehicle. Some passengers even tried to jump out of the bus windows. For several minutes, it was total chaos and fear inside the bus. The armed miscreants kept searching for their target and they went on firing for about two and half minutes.

The scared passengers started emptying the bus in the meantime. The incident happened at around 11.56 am. First, 3-4 assailants reached near the bus with weapons in their hands. Then there was firing inside the bus. After that the miscreants fired at someone inside bus from the entry door. They also fired from the windows of the bus. After firing, the attackers fled from the spot. The faces of most of the attackers were clearly visible. One attacker was seen wearing a mask. On Monday, four accused Vishnu, Dharmaraj, Saurabh and Bablu, were presented in court and sent to jail. Meanwhile, Udyog Nagar police arrested 9 and Kotwali police arrested 2 accused for disturbing peace by liking and commenting on the messages posted by the accused in the Kuldeep Jaghina murder case.