CCTV CAPTURES BENGALURU HIT AND RUN CASE FATHER SON DIE ON SPOT

Bengaluru: A man and his son died while another member of the family was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday night near ISRO Circle that falls under Sadashivanagar Traffic Police Station. The fatal crash involving Raghu (65), his son Chiranjeevi and Raghu's son-in-law Vasu, residents of Kuvempunagar, was captured on the CCTV camera.

They were returning from work when the driver of a Maruti Eco car coming from MS Ramaiah Hospital collided with a parked car and another auto and then hit Vasu, who was standing on the roadside. Thereafter, the car hit Chiranjeevi and Raghu's scooter. The person, who was driving the car tried to escape after the accident, but the local people and the auto driver stopped the car and caught Akash, who was in the car and handed him over to the cops at Sadashivanagar Police Station. The occupants of the car were under the influence of alcohol. An FIR has been registered against the accused in the Sadashivanagar station.

The Joint Commissioner of Police, City Traffic Department, MN Anucheth, said the accident took place at about 11.30 pm. There were five people, all under the influence of alcohol. A test confirmed that those who were in the car consumed alcohol. The CCTV footage of the incident has been seized and examined. We are searching for those who are absconding soon after the incident," he said.