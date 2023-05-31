CAUGHT ON CAM BUS RAMS INTO PETROL PUMP AFTER DRIVER COLLAPSES ON BONNET

Vijayapura(Karnataka): A bus driver died of a heart attack while driving in Sindagi Nagar on Tuesday night. Due to this, the bus lost control and rammed into a roadside petrol station. The alert conductor stopped the bus in the eleventh hour and avoided the disaster.

The deceased driver has been identified as Murigeppa Athani. Earlier, the bus left from Afazalpur in Kalaburagi district for Vijayapura. However, due to a headlight snag, the passengers were alighted and taken to Sindagi depot. The driver got a heart attack after chest pain. As a result, he fell on the seat and lost his life. Then the bus conductor Sharanu Takali immediately applied brakes and stopped the car. The incident was captured by the CCTV installed at the petrol pump. Sharanu Takali said that the passengers were earlier asked to board another bus due to the headlight problem. Suddenly, the driver Murigeppa collapsed on the bonnet. "I noticed the bus entering the petrol station and immediately applied the brake to stop the vehicle," he said.