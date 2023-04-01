Beed (Maharashtra): A fire broke out in a moving car at Dharur Ghat on Saturday morning. The car occupants had to jump out of the vehicle to save themselves. According to official sources, TATA company's Indigo suddenly caught fire at around 9 am on Saturday. The occupants of the car saved their lives by jumping out of the vehicle on noticing flames emerging from the engine.

Sources said that the car was burnt to ashes due to the massive fire. No casualties have been reported so far and the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Passersby recorded the incident on their mobile phones. The video shows a TATA Indigo engulfed in flames. It may be recalled that in October 2022, a speeding car caught fire after it rammed into a divider near Kalanagar flyover in Bandra. The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the mishap, and was rescued by a police team that rushed to the site of the incident.

