CAR DRIVER BOOKED FOR RUNNING OVER STRAY DOG IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A car driver was booked by the police for deliberately running his car over a stray dog in Bengaluru. The incident took place on the Bellandur-Ibbalur main road on August 8. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera nearby. The incident came to light only after people started tweeting about it. A complaint was lodged after people tagged Bellandur police on the tweets asking for speedy action. The police then registered a case and started an investigation to nab the accused.

The footage, which is now doing rounds on social media, shows a car running over a stray dog sleeping peacefully at night. The dog was left severely injured after the incident. However, a few people gathered to help the whining dog and took it to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

