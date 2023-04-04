Surat: A video of hit and run incident came to light in Gujarat's Surat city. In the video, it appears that the car driver was deliberately turning his vehicle towards the pushcart. The car crashed into the cart, leading to the death of a youth, who was hauling his pushcart. Deceased vendor Ankit, who was pushing his mobile cart laden with vegetables, was grievously injured. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Based on the CCTV footage, police have begun probing the incident. An FIR has been registered against an unknown person.

In the video, it was shown that the driver was recklessly driving the car and he sped away after crashing into the pushcart. The tragedy took place in the Dindoli area of ​​Surat City. The family members of Ankit were in a state of shock after hearing about his demise. When veggie vendor Ankit was pushing his cart taking the side of the road, a white colour car appeared on the scene.

The driver of the car rammed into Ankit's pushcart from behind. It was a deliberate move. Ankit was tossed up in the air. The cart overturned leading to the spilling of veggies onto the road. A huge crowd assembled at the spot. Ankit sustained grievous injuries on his head, chest and legs. He was immediately shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Dindoli police inspector R J Chudasama said, "A complaint has been lodged against the unknown car driver. A white colour car crashed into the pushcart leading to the youth's death. We are probing the case based on the CCTV footage."