Bull attacks and injures child in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar, video goes viral
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: Street dogs and stray animals have created a reign of terror in the Delhi National Capital Region). An eight-year-old girl, who was going to school was attacked by a bull in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera, sparking outrage among citizens.
While sharing videos on social media platforms, people were demanding from authorities to put a check on stray animals. When the child ventured out of her home, a bull that was standing under the tree, charged at her all of a sudden. She was injured critically and has been undergoing treatment at a hospital. Previously, a child was mauled by a pack of street dogs at an apartment near Sector 100 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, a person riding a bicycle was attacked and injured by a bull in the Dadri police station area of Greater Noida.