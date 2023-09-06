New Delhi: Street dogs and stray animals have created a reign of terror in the Delhi National Capital Region). An eight-year-old girl, who was going to school was attacked by a bull in Uttar Pradesh's ​​Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera, sparking outrage among citizens.

While sharing videos on social media platforms, people were demanding from authorities to put a check on stray animals. When the child ventured out of her home, a bull that was standing under the tree, charged at her all of a sudden. She was injured critically and has been undergoing treatment at a hospital. Previously, a child was mauled by a pack of street dogs at an apartment near Sector 100 in ​​Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, a person riding a bicycle was attacked and injured by a bull in the Dadri police station area of ​​Greater Noida.