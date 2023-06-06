BOND BETWEEN A GIRL AND BIRD WINNING HEARTS OF NETIZENS

Jabalpur(Madhya Pradesh): A video of a sparrow playing with a girl is winning the hearts of netizens. Pankhuri, a Class IV student, was playing with her friends at the Olympic ground of the GCF factory of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district when she noticed a sparrow and found it was thirsty. She then offered water to the bird.

While returning from the ground, Pankhuri realised that the sparrow was flying behind her when she was proceeding towards her residence. Pankhuri took the bird in her hands and went home. Pankhuri's father initially objected to his daughter bringing the sparrow to the home. But, later, he embraced the bird and now, it has become part and parcel of the family. Pankhuri has named the sparrow Mini. The adorable video shows the unconditional bond between Pankhuri and Mini.