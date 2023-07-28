Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh): A blue whale washed ashore at a beach in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam on Thursday. The whale was 24 feet long and weighing about three-and-a-half tonnes came on the shore between the old Meghavaram and D Maruvada beaches in Santabommali mandal of the district. The region has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days. The fishermen said that the whale was found dead when it came to the beach. People from nearby villages thronged the beach in large numbers to see the gigantic mammal. The local fishermen were saying that it was rare to find a dead blue whale on beaches in Andhra Pradesh. Photos and videos of blue whale went viral on social media. People from nearby villages visited the beach, in hordes, to look at the deep-sea creature. Several southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, have been experiencing heavy rainfall.