BJP SUPPORTER FROM MP WEARS CLOTHES AND JEWELLERY OF PARTY SYMBOL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls are around the corner, people are going out of their way to show their support for their favourite parties. One, Sarita Bahrani, a BJP supporter from Indore has transformed her wardrobe into saffron and green as she shows her dedication towards the party. A supporter of BJP since 1983, Sarita says she has been adorning the party's symbol during elections for over two decades. Showing unwavering commitment to the political party, Sarita can be seen wearing jewellery and a jacket with lotus motifs all over it.

Speaking to the media, Sarita said, "My father and grandfather were staunch supporters of BJP. I joined the party in 1983 and since then I have been associated with the party and its members. I attend all the events of the party that are held here. I started collecting clothes in the BJP symbol's colour scheme almost 25 years ago. Whenever I attend any event of the party, I wear these clothes."

"I have suit sarees, jackets and even jewellery of the BJP symbol. This is my way of showing support to the party. As elections in the state are scheduled to be held on November 17, I will wear a variety of these clothes till the completion of polls.

