BJP LEADER VIJAY GOEL SNATCHES MOBILE FROM GIRLS HAND DURING DISCUSSION ON STRAY DOGS

A video of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel snatching a mobile phone from a girl's hand during a discussion has gone viral on social media. The BJP leader tried to snatch the mobile for recording the meeting that Goel was addressing. In the video it was seen, a woman confronting Goel for telling people not to feed dogs.

The BJP leader first asked people to remain silent. However, while responding to the question, he noticed a girl was recording the meeting. The leader lost his cool. He got up from his seat and tried to snatch the girl's mobile phone. "Are you more smart? Why are you recording, am I recording you, the leader said."

At the same time, people present there said that others are recording too. The video is making rounds on social media. Reacting to the video, Aam Aadm Party (AAP) took to Twitter and wrote, "BJP's anti-women face exposed again!