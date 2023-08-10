BISON FALLS INTO WELL RESCUED SAFELY BY A CRANE IN KARNATAKA

Shivamogga (Karnataka): An Indian bison that had fallen into an open well near the honey farm building at Chippali Lingadahalli in Sagar tehsil was rescued on Wednesday.

While crossing the road in a group, two Indian bison jumped on the farm-building compound and one fell into a 25-feet deep well. A 9-year-old bison fell into a well and the villagers informed the environmentalist Akhilesh Chipli and the fire brigade personnel, who managed to save the animal, officials said.

The fire brigade personnel tried to lift the bison up. But it could not be lifted as it weighed about eight tons. "So they contacted the forest department officials. The authorities then sent Shivamogga Tiger and Lion Sanctuary doctor Murali Mohan to Chippali to administer anaesthesia to the animal," they added.

Dr Murali Mohan gave anaesthesia to the bison. After the animal lost consciousness, the fire brigade personnel went down into the well, tied it with ropes, and lifted it up with the help of a crane. The anaesthesia administered was to have an effect for only three and a quarter hours, and hence the fire brigade personnel carried out a quick operation and lifted the bison in about 40 minutes.