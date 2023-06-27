BIKERS MIRACULOUS ESCAPE IN KARNATAKA AS OVERHEAD BARRIER CAVES IN

Hubballi (Karnataka): A two-wheeler rider miraculously escaped after an overhead barrier installed at the railway-under bridge near Hubballi Railway Station suddenly collapsed in Karnataka's Hubballi. The video was shared by a netizen and it is making rounds on social media.

In the video, the overheard barrier suddenly caved in after a man in a two-wheeler motorcycle passed through it. The people coming from other directions suddenly stopped after the incident, however, no causality has been reported. Sharing the video, Vaidya wrote, "A two-wheeler rider miraculously escaped as an overhead barrier installed at the railway-under-bridge near Hubballi Railway Station collapsed. Fortunately none have hurt." (sic)

The video was shared on Tuesday evening and received over 5,000 views within hours. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, "A good investigation might reveal if some larger sized commercial vehicle passed under this underpass and damaged the barrier. A high possibility."