BIKER NARROWLY ESCAPES FROM BEAR ATTACK IN MAHARASHTRA

A man narrowly escaped from a bear attack in Maharashtra's Buldhana on Monday. The video of the same has surfaced in social media. The incident took place at Dongar Khandala in Buldhana on Monday around 6.30 am. According to locals, a man identified as Shivaji Sawle was on his way to fetch drinking water to Sri Sambhaji Raje Vidyalaya when his path crossed with that of the bear.

The biker was alerted by the locals and he was seen abandoning the bike and running to safety when the bear was on his tail. At the same time, the locals directed their energy by making loud sounds on the bear. Hearing the screams, the bear was seen abandoning the chase and leaving him. He fell down and dropped the water can before he got to safety. The bear then ran towards the forest area and disappeared into the bushes. The locals have urged the forest department to make necessary to prevent such bear attacks from recurring.