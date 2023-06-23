BIHAR VIDEO OF CATS HEAD STUCK IN A STEEL POT GOES VIRAL

Vaishali (Bihar): A cat's head was stuck in a steel pot while roaming around in search of food in Bihar's Vaishali district. A viral video wherein the feline was struggling hard to get rid of this uncalled-for trouble. The cat was seen climbing up the window. The struggle continued almost for an hour.

The trouble began when the cat entered a house in Agarpur locality located in Bihar's Lalganj area situated in Vaishali district — in search of food. On seeing the possibility of milk in a rounded steel pot, the feline inserted its head into the utensil. Its head was stuck in the pot. The cat was moving around in the house in desperation to come out of this trouble.

Someone captured the incident and uploaded it on social media. It was known that after an hour, a family member of the house dropped a bamboo on the cat's body due to which its head came out of the pot. But the feline sustained an injury in its mouth.