Saharsa (Bihar): A video has gone viral from a school in Saharsa district in Bihar where a student is seen removing lice from a teacher's hair. The teacher is sitting comfortably on the chair and watching reels on his cell phone when the student is removing the lice from his head.

The incident is from the Ithari Primary School, Makdampur. The student is also giving a massage to his teacher. Also, in the video, only seven students are seen inside the classroom.

Also watch: Rajasthan: Crocodile seen crossing road in Kota

The Saharsa district administration has taken serious note of the viral video. Block Education Officer (BEO) Vidyanand Tiwari has sought an explanation from the teacher for his act. Tiwari has assured that strict action would be taken against the teacher.