BIHAR MAN MARRIES AFRICAN WOMAN IN HINDU CUSTOM

Bagaha(Bihar): A man from Bihar married a woman from South Africa on Monday. Amit Thakur, son of PMVS College lecturer Prafulla Chandra Thakur, resident of Aryanagar Mohalla under Ramnagar in West Champaran got married to Kim Molenaar.

According to the family members, Amit went to South Africa in 2013 and started working as a marketing leader in Johannesburg. Tam Molenaar's daughter Kim Molenaar also worked in the same company, where both of them fell in love and tied the knot on Monday as per Hindu customs.

On the second day of the marriage, the newly wedded couple and the bride's mother Tam Moolenaar visited the Valmiki Tiger Reserve, where they won everyone's hearts by greeting the forest workers and journalists present there in Bhojpuri and Hindi languages. Both the foreign women folded their hands and greeted people in Bhojpuri language.

Kim and her mother Tam Molenaar have started understanding and speaking a little bit of Hindi and Bhojpuri languages. Kim said, "Our family is very happy to visit Valmikinagar and Bihar. They are greatly influenced by the civilization and culture of India."