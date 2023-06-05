BIHAR LIQUOR POUCHES RECOVERED FROM GRAVEYARD PEOPLE NOTICE DURING BURIAL

Rohtas: Several pouches of countrymade liquor were found stockpiled at a graveyard in Bihar's Sasaram. The liquor was found stuffed in plastic bags and hidden in a grave. It was noticed by people when they came for the burial. A huge crowd of curious onlookers had assembled at the spot. People were surprised after seeing the liquor pouches coming out of a grave.

A labourer was pressed into service to remove pouches and bags containing liquor. Apart from this, the liquor vending appliances and other items were also recovered from the spot. People were heard saying that liquor mafias are not sparing a place like a graveyard to hide their illegal activities. On Monday, some people came to the burial ground to conduct the last rites. But, they were taken aback when they found some belongings lying near an old grave.

When the sacks were opened, pouches of country-made liquor were found. The alcohol was recovered from the Gadhwa Talab graveyard under the Darigaon police station limits of the district. "The matter is being investigated. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," a police officer said. Production, sale and consumption of liquor were illegal in Bihar under the Prohibition Law.