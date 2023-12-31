Bhagalpur (Bihar) : On Sunday morning, a trailer truck carrying a dismantled train bogie met with an accident in Bhagalpur. The bogie slipped off and crashed into the railing of the Lohia bridge. A part of it entered the market. People were surprised to see the train bogie suddenly in the middle of the market. There was no loss of life while the driver of the trailer is seriously injured. Railway officials reached the accident site and started removing the bogie stuck on the road. Meanwhile, the driver of the trailer lost control of the truck. As soon as it went out of control, the train bogie broke the Lohia bridge.

After the accident there was a stampede-like situation with people arriving there in large numbers. The road leading to the station was blocked. On receiving information about the accident, the RPF (Railway Protection Force) team also reached the spot. The traffic police diverted traffic to remove the bogie. Local people said that this accident happened around 8 am. The trailer was going towards the station with the bogie. But then it became uncontrollable. The cause of the accident is said to be brake failure. If the driver had not shown his discretion, a major accident could have occurred. At present the police admitted the driver of the trailer to the hospital.

This is the second freak incident in Bihar in last three days. Earlier, a truck carrying the body of an airplane had got stuck under the flyover in Motihari. The airplane was removed by deflating the wheels of the trailer.